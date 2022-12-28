BakeryToken Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.31 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. BakeryToken has a market cap of $931,702.74 and $4.31 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

