Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Critical Contrast

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank of East Asia and Vinci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of East Asia 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vinci 0 0 9 0 3.00

Vinci has a consensus price target of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 360.21%. Given Vinci’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci is more favorable than Bank of East Asia.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of East Asia $2.98 billion 1.01 $678.25 million N/A N/A Vinci $58.44 billion 1.02 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Bank of East Asia and Vinci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of East Asia.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of East Asia and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Summary

Vinci beats Bank of East Asia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import and export trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; trade settlement and financing services; onshore and offshore loans; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, pet, medical, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it offers private banking services comprising investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates 150 outlets in Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Vinci

(Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology sectors; engineering, procurement, and construction services in the energy sector, and manufacturing and energy-related services; and renewable energy concession projects development services. Its Construction segments engages in designing and carrying out projects that involve general contractor capabilities; works related to geotechnical and structural engineering, digital technology, nuclear or renewable thermal energy; and focuses on business area, such as buildings, civil engineering, infrastructure, and in a specific geographical area. The company also provides property development services for residential and commercial properties; and property services, as well as operates managed residences. It also operates in Germany, the United Kingdom, Albania, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Portugal, North America, Central and South America, Africa, Russia, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and other European countries. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

