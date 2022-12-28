Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.17 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $249.18 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,373,166 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
