Beldex Price Tops $0.0433 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and $2.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.35 or 0.07197411 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00068162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023971 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.