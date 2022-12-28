Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.69. 80,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 99,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIOX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $480.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 24.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

