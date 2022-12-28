BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. BioSyent has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $7.93.

BioSyent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

