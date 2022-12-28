BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.92 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $111.92 million and $34.92 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $16,562.96 or 1.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037814 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00019614 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00226258 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,616.18277887 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,114,593.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

