Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $260.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

