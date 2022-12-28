Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 7.4%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXLGet Rating) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 609,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 445,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boxlight to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Boxlight Trading Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.23 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boxlight Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Boxlight by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boxlight by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

See Also

