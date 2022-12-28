Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 7.4%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 609,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 445,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boxlight to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Boxlight Trading Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.23 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boxlight Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Boxlight by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boxlight by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

See Also

