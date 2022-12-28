Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Cut by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.33. 48,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,630. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

