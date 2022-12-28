Brokerages Set Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 1.5 %

GSM opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $593.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.