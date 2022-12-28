Brown Financial Advisory Buys 19,354 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brown Financial Advisory increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 290.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 66,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 107,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 548,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641,898. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.