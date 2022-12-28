Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$66.82 and last traded at C$66.10. Approximately 6,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 20,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of Montreal reduced their price objective on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.00.

Calian Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$767.22 million and a PE ratio of 55.55.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Calian Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total value of C$495,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,412.70. In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total value of C$495,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,412.70. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Belanger Houston sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,750. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $780,260.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

