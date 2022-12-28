Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cormark cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

Insider Activity at Calibre Mining

About Calibre Mining

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Douglas Burton Forster bought 40,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,036,113.81. Insiders bought a total of 101,500 shares of company stock worth $78,515 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.