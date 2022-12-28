Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 88.6% in December

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capgemini from €230.00 ($244.68) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,775. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.