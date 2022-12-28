Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 2.4% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.81. 161,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,632,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $711.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 150.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

