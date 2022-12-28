CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00006119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $103.34 million and approximately $5,441.55 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cashbackpro.net. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.01963696 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,529.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

