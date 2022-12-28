Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $297.81 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $297.81 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $869.63 or 0.05223853 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.00496308 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,895.52 or 0.29407458 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,389,137,769 coins and its circulating supply is 10,614,774,543 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,387,802,873 with 10,613,530,409 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02817089 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,645,892.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

