CEEK VR Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $60.91 million and $5.69 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037496 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00038792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00226060 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07789604 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,132,984.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

