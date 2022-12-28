Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 23.7 %

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

