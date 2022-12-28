Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 233,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.56. 30,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,477. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

