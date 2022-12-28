Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 2,418 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 130,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.0 %

GILD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. 47,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.