Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,939 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 0.8% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. 38,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,287. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

