CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.50

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 272240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.50 ($1.79).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £431.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,950.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.60.
About CentralNic Group
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
