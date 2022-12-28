CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.50

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 272240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.50 ($1.79).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

CentralNic Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £431.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,950.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

About CentralNic Group

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,461.26). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 865,488 shares of company stock valued at $114,757,857.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.