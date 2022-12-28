CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Trading Up 5%

Shares of CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 21,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 5,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

CGE Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

About CGE Energy

(Get Rating)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.