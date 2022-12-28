China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines Price Performance

Shares of ZNH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 335.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.