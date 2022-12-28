China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894,176. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12. The company has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

