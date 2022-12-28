China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 82.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 963.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 390,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 354,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.32. 7,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

