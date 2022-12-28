China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,592. The company has a market capitalization of $348.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.