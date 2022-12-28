Choreo LLC Buys 80,229 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,229 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 49,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445,970 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80.

