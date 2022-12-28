Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $103.56. 22,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,849. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.