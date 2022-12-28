Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,011,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.81. 25,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

