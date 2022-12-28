Choreo LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 52,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,731. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.