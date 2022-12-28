Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $348.08. The company had a trading volume of 105,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

