Choreo LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 116,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,330. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

