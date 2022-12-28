Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 756 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in AT&T by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,055,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after buying an additional 400,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 609,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.