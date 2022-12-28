Civic (CVC) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Civic (CVC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $76.59 million and $8.67 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

