CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Down 90.0% in December

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CCNEP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $28.31.
CNB Financial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNB Financial (CCNEP)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.