CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Down 90.0% in December

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNEP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

