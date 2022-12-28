Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 5.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 125,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,135,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,537,000 after buying an additional 2,909,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,883,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,522,000 after buying an additional 176,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,476,000 after buying an additional 958,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

