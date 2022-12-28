Coin98 (C98) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.85 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $34.61 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.01482145 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007709 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017798 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032381 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.53 or 0.01712846 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

