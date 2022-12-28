Columbus Macro LLC Sells 91,315 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,315 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

