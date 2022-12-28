Concordium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Concordium has a market capitalization of $43.87 million and $1.09 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

