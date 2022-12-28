Contrasting Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) & BARK (NYSE:BARK)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BARK has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BARK and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 3 0 3.00 Petco Health and Wellness 0 2 7 0 2.78

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BARK currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 203.57%. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $15.44, indicating a potential upside of 69.91%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

29.1% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of BARK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.95% -40.39% -20.00% Petco Health and Wellness 1.46% 7.32% 2.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BARK and Petco Health and Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.49 -$68.30 million ($0.44) -3.18 Petco Health and Wellness $5.81 billion 0.36 $164.42 million $0.32 28.41

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats BARK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of March 23, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,500 Petco locations in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico that included a network of approximately 200 in-store veterinary hospitals. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

