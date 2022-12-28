Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Stock Performance

Country Garden stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.