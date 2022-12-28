CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 63,347 shares.The stock last traded at $120.60 and had previously closed at $121.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 1,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRA International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CRA International by 4,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

