Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.90. 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Crawford United Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.17). Crawford United had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crawford United Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.