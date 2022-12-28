Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 5540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Crown Point Energy Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$11.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.03 million during the quarter.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

