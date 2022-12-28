Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 933.3% in December

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($49.47) to €41.50 ($44.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($47.87) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($46.28) to €40.75 ($43.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DASTY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 96,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

