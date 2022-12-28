Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Reaches $41.68 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $41.68 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

