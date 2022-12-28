DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $4.28 million and $662,206.18 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 33% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

